Irish Cup holders Glentoran beat Cliftonville in the semi-finals of last year's competition

Glentoran's Irish Cup second round tie with Cliftonville will be streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The all-Irish Premiership game will kick-off at 17:30 BST on Saturday, 8 May at the Oval.

The match is a repeat of last year's semi-final, which Glentoran won on penalties before Mick McDermott's side beat Ballymena United in the final.

Sportsound will have coverage from the earlier ties from 14:00 on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds.

The BBC Sport NI website will also have live text commentary and goal clips from the afternoon's Irish Cup action.

Glentoran's last-16 match will be their first game of this season's competition after receiving a walkover in round one after their opponents Dundela withdrew.

Cliftonville beat Portstewart 5-1 at Solitude in the opening round on Tuesday thanks to goals by Garry Breen, Daire O'Connor, Daniel Kearns and Ryan Curran.

The east Belfast side have won two of their three meetings in the league this season, with Paddy McLaughlin's men winning the season-opener in October. The Glens also beat Cliftonville in the semi-finals of the County Antrim Shield in November.