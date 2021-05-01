Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield beat Annagh United in the first round on Tuesday

Holders Glentoran will face Cliftonville in an all-Irish Premiership tie in the last 16 of the Irish Cup.

Irish Premiership leaders Linfield will host Dungannon Swifts while Larne will face Dollingstown.

Ballymena United will take on PSNI, Warrenpoint Town travel to Loughgall, Crusaders face Knockbreda and Carrick Rangers visit Bangor.

St. James' Swifts travel to Dergview in the remaining tie on Saturday, 8 May.

Glentoran, Larne, PSNI, Dollingstown, Bangor and St. James' Swifts all went straight into the draw for the second round after six Championship clubs withdrew from the competition.

The withdrawals came after Northern Ireland's second tier was not granted elite status and the Championship season was subsequently cancelled.

Three tense ties

Ballinamallard United twice came from behind against Dergview but the 2019 finalists lost 9-8 on penalties in the first round. Matthew Kirk opened the scoring for Dergview but Darragh McBrien levelled for the hosts before half-time.

Cathal Farren restored Dergview's advantage but Ross Taheny's header eight minutes from time sent the match straight to penalties.

Midfielder Duwayne McManus saw his penalty saved by Paul Wells however Adam Buchanan missed Dergview's fifth spot kick as the shootout went to sudden death.

However Alex Holder struck the crossbar with the Mallards' ninth kick and Graham Crown converted the following penalty to send Ivan Sproule's side into the last-16.

Loughgall, who played with 10 men for the second half, edged out Banbridge Town 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Lakeview Park.

The hosts took the lead through Pablo Andrade but Stephen McCavitt levelled for the visitors. Andrew Hoey was sent off just before the break but Loughgall held on in the second-half and triumphed on penalties.

Knockbreda beat Newington 2-1 at Breda Park in Saturday's third Irish Cup fixture.