Last week, we asked you to make people's dreams come true. Theoretically, at least.

Working on the basis that 16 of the places in the Scotland squad for Euro 2020 are already nailed down, we charged you with deciding who should fill the remaining 10 spots in Steve Clarke's expanded group.

Almost 15,000 of you took up the challenge, with more than 85% including Celtic duo David Turnbull and James Forrest in their pool.

After his heroic display against Serbia's Alexander Mitrovic in the play-off final, Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher also found a way into the majority of squads selected.

Scotland Under-21 duo Billy Gilmour of Chelsea and Rangers' Nathan Patterson both attracted enough support be be among the 10, involved even though, like Turnbull, neither have made a senior appearance for the national side.

More than half of you also went with Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper and Nottingham Forest counterpart Scott McKenna, while Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths was another popular pick despite having been left out of the March internationals.

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck and Oostende's on-loan Celtic defender Jack Hendry narrowly squeeze into the list of the 10 most selected, just squeezing out Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet and Farense playmaker Ryan Gauld.

Whose bags are already packed?

Those 10 would join 16 players who have consistently started games since Clarke took charge and will be part of the squad this summer, injury permitting.

They range from obvious Premier League stars such as Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Scott McTominay and John McGinn, to the settled goalkeeping trio of David Marshall, Craig Gordon and Jon McLaughlin, and take in squad stalwarts such as Stephen O'Donnell and Kenny McLean.

Despite only making his debut in March, Southampton's Che Adams now also seems to be among this group, given the lack of depth up front and his strong showing in the recent World Cup qualifiers. And the same goes for Norwich captain Grant Hanley.

Ryan Jack would have been in this batch, too, but the Rangers midfielder's persistent calf injury means he is ruled out of the finals.

So now you've read who other people would include, here's your chance to disagree...