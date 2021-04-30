Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland and Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland is a target for Russian club Orenburg, whose assistant manager is Scotsman Peter Leven. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Celtic caretaker manager John Kennedy says Olivier Ntcham could force himself back into the first-team picture when the French midfielder returns from his loan with Marseille. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor is more committed to Celtic than ever and is the natural successor to Aberdeen-bound Scott Brown as captain despite links with English clubs, suggests caretaker manager John Kennedy. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Scotland midfielder John McGinn has revealed he wanted to move from Hibernian to Celtic before joining Aston Villa as he revealed the agony behind the collapse of that transfer. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Celtic will target summer signings with height and presence as they seek to address their vulnerability to set-pieces, caretaker manager John Kennedy has revealed. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Oostende striker Fashion Sakala has left Rangers fans waiting after teasing on Friday that he wanted to make his choice of club for next season clear over the weekend. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander says the Scottish Premiership club are close to agreeing a new contract with striker Devante Cole. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark is a doubt for his side's Scottish Cup semi-final after his big toe was stood on during amid the celebrations over their quarter-final win over Rangers. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan believes his loan spell with Inverness Caledonian Thistle has ended doubts about his future in football after being diagnosed with the rare condition hypertrophic cardiomyophathy. (Scottish Sun On Sunday, print edition)

On-loan Rangers winger Josh McPake will play at Wembley on Monday as Harrogate Town face Concord Rangers in the FA Trophy final. (Sunday Mail, print edition)