Dumbarton's stadium is currently called the C&G Systems Stadium

Scottish League 1 club Dumbarton have been taken over by Birmingham-based private equity investment firm Cognitive Capital Ltd.

The Sons have announced that the company had bought out the majority shareholding held by St Helen's based investor Brabco.

It follows months of discussions.

"The group has significant plans for the club, which we look forward to embracing in the weeks and months to come," Dumbarton said.

The club thanked Brabco for its "valued involvement" since 2008 and promised supporters they would be "fully informed of plans for the progress of the club".

Brabco had plans for a new £13.5m stadium development at Young's Farm near Renton but had that rejected by councillors in 2018.

Dumbarton currently sit eighth in the League 1 table, two points above Clyde in the relegation play-off position with two games remaining.