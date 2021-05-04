Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Raith Rovers 0.
Dunfermline Athletic were frustrated by Raith Rovers in a goalless first leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-final.
The hosts had the better of the Fife derby contest but could find no way past goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.
The 35-year-old made a superb first-half save to deny Kevin O'Hara, who wasted a late chance when he sent a header wide.
The sides meet in the second leg at Stark's Park on Saturday.
The winner of the tie progresses to face Dundee in the semi-final.
Raith were beaten 4-1 at East End Park in February, but kept Dunfermline at bay this time to take a slight advantage.
O'Hara's drive was superbly tipped away by MacDonald before the break and Declan McManus couldn't convert when Craig Wighton teed him up for a close-range effort.
Lewis Vaughan had a rare sight of goal for Raith, with home goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams equal to his shot.
Dunfermline continued to look the likelier to find a breakthrough and Ewen Henderson was off target with a couple of efforts. In a spell of late pressure Kerr McInroy's drive spun wide and O'Hara failed to get clean connection on his header.
What did they say?
Dunfermline Athletic manager Stevie Crawford: "The application of my players in and out of possession was excellent. I thought we created the best chances.
"We know what the challenge is now. We need to go to Stark's Park and win the game, but it's a challenge we are looking forward to."
Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn: "For all the good play in the game you'd expect goals. Both goalkeepers made good saves.
"Dunfermline's home record is very good, so to come away from here with a clean sheet is pleasing. The tie is very even and very open."
Line-ups
Dunfermline
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Fon Williams
- 2Comrie
- 44Watson
- 5Murray
- 3Edwards
- 16WhittakerBooked at 26mins
- 23ThomasSubstituted forBanksat 80'minutes
- 10McManusSubstituted forMcInroyat 73'minutes
- 8Henderson
- 7O'Hara
- 9Wighton
Substitutes
- 6MacDonald
- 13Gaspuitis
- 14McCann
- 20Gill
- 22Mayo
- 24McInroy
- 25Banks
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 12MatthewsSubstituted forKingat 82'minutes
- 8Hendry
- 13Spencer
- 10VaughanSubstituted forDukuat 85'minutes
- 21Kennedy
- 32GullanSubstituted forUgwuat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mendy
- 7Armstrong
- 9Duku
- 17Thomson
- 22Cooney
- 23Ugwu
- 26King
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Raith Rovers 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin O'Hara (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Comrie.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Gozie Ugwu replaces James Gullan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kerr McInroy (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Manny Duku replaces Lewis Vaughan.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Adam King replaces Ross Matthews because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Scott Banks replaces Dom Thomas.
Post update
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Post update
Hand ball by Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Kerr McInroy (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Kerr McInroy replaces Declan McManus.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ewan Henderson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Post update
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Post update
Craig Wighton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).