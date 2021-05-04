Scottish Premiership - Play-off Quarter-final - 1st Leg
DunfermlineDunfermline0Raith RoversRaith Rovers0

Dunfermline Athletic 0-0 Raith Rovers: Premiership play-off quarter-final first leg ends in stalemate

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald was on form as Raith Rovers left with a draw
Goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald was on form as Raith Rovers left with a draw

Dunfermline Athletic were frustrated by Raith Rovers in a goalless first leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-final.

The hosts had the better of the Fife derby contest but could find no way past goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.

The 35-year-old made a superb first-half save to deny Kevin O'Hara, who wasted a late chance when he sent a header wide.

The sides meet in the second leg at Stark's Park on Saturday.

The winner of the tie progresses to face Dundee in the semi-final.

Raith were beaten 4-1 at East End Park in February, but kept Dunfermline at bay this time to take a slight advantage.

O'Hara's drive was superbly tipped away by MacDonald before the break and Declan McManus couldn't convert when Craig Wighton teed him up for a close-range effort.

Lewis Vaughan had a rare sight of goal for Raith, with home goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams equal to his shot.

Dunfermline continued to look the likelier to find a breakthrough and Ewen Henderson was off target with a couple of efforts. In a spell of late pressure Kerr McInroy's drive spun wide and O'Hara failed to get clean connection on his header.

What did they say?

Dunfermline Athletic manager Stevie Crawford: "The application of my players in and out of possession was excellent. I thought we created the best chances.

"We know what the challenge is now. We need to go to Stark's Park and win the game, but it's a challenge we are looking forward to."

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn: "For all the good play in the game you'd expect goals. Both goalkeepers made good saves.

"Dunfermline's home record is very good, so to come away from here with a clean sheet is pleasing. The tie is very even and very open."

Line-ups

Dunfermline

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 44Watson
  • 5Murray
  • 3Edwards
  • 16WhittakerBooked at 26mins
  • 23ThomasSubstituted forBanksat 80'minutes
  • 10McManusSubstituted forMcInroyat 73'minutes
  • 8Henderson
  • 7O'Hara
  • 9Wighton

Substitutes

  • 6MacDonald
  • 13Gaspuitis
  • 14McCann
  • 20Gill
  • 22Mayo
  • 24McInroy
  • 25Banks

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 12MatthewsSubstituted forKingat 82'minutes
  • 8Hendry
  • 13Spencer
  • 10VaughanSubstituted forDukuat 85'minutes
  • 21Kennedy
  • 32GullanSubstituted forUgwuat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Mendy
  • 7Armstrong
  • 9Duku
  • 17Thomson
  • 22Cooney
  • 23Ugwu
  • 26King
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Raith Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Raith Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin O'Hara (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Comrie.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Gozie Ugwu replaces James Gullan.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kerr McInroy (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Manny Duku replaces Lewis Vaughan.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Adam King replaces Ross Matthews because of an injury.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Scott Banks replaces Dom Thomas.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic).

  13. Post update

    Kerr McInroy (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Kerr McInroy replaces Declan McManus.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ewan Henderson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Euan Murray.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Paul Watson.

  19. Post update

    Craig Wighton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories