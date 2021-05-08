Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Football
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Scotland
SAT 08 May 2021
Scottish Premiership - Play-off Quarter-final - 2nd Leg
Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers
15:00
Dunfermline
Dunfermline
Venue:
Stark's Park
Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic
Last updated on
Less than a minute ago
Less than a minute ago
.
From the section
Scottish
Follow live radio coverage
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Saturday 8th May 2021
Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers
15:00
Dunfermline
Dunfermline
View all
Scottish Premiership scores
Top Stories
Premier League: Build-up to Leeds v Tottenham as Man City could win title later
Live
Live
From the section
Football
Verstappen fastest in Spanish Grand Prix final practice
Live
Live
From the section
Formula 1
Championship final day: Derby, Sheff Wed & Rotherham face battle to stay up - radio & text
Live
Live
From the section
Football