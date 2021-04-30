Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Jose Mourinho packing up after being sacked by Spurs

Jose Mourinho says he will "wait to be back in football" following his sacking as Tottenham manager in April.

The Portuguese, 58, was dismissed after 17 months in charge, following a poor second half of the season in which Spurs slipped from top of the Premier League to seventh.

Mourinho will work as a pundit during Euro 2020 this summer.

"I have no plans," he said. "I am going on with my normal life. I feel fresh. I feel calm. I am on holiday."

He told the Times Magazine: external-link "I have more time to be doing my homework and analysis.

"I'll wait to be back in football. Not just for the right club, but for the right culture. Maybe next season is premature, we will see."

This season, Mourinho, who has also managed Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Porto - suffered 10 league defeats in a single campaign for the first time in his managerial career.