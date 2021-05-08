Wealdstone v Dagenham & Redbridge

WealdstoneWealdstone15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|38
|23
|7
|8
|64
|35
|29
|76
|2
|Sutton United
|37
|21
|9
|7
|61
|32
|29
|72
|3
|Stockport
|38
|20
|11
|7
|64
|28
|36
|71
|4
|Hartlepool
|38
|20
|10
|8
|57
|35
|22
|70
|5
|Halifax
|38
|18
|8
|12
|60
|47
|13
|62
|6
|Wrexham
|37
|16
|10
|11
|52
|36
|16
|58
|7
|Bromley
|37
|16
|10
|11
|56
|49
|7
|58
|8
|Notts County
|36
|16
|9
|11
|48
|37
|11
|57
|9
|Chesterfield
|37
|17
|5
|15
|48
|39
|9
|56
|10
|Eastleigh
|37
|15
|11
|11
|41
|36
|5
|56
|11
|Dag & Red
|37
|15
|7
|15
|42
|44
|-2
|52
|12
|Maidenhead United
|35
|13
|10
|12
|53
|46
|7
|49
|13
|Boreham Wood
|37
|11
|16
|10
|45
|39
|6
|49
|14
|Solihull Moors
|36
|14
|6
|16
|46
|44
|2
|48
|15
|Aldershot
|37
|14
|6
|17
|49
|53
|-4
|48
|16
|Yeovil
|36
|14
|6
|16
|52
|57
|-5
|48
|17
|Altrincham
|38
|11
|9
|18
|40
|54
|-14
|42
|18
|Weymouth
|36
|10
|6
|20
|41
|56
|-15
|36
|19
|Wealdstone
|37
|9
|6
|22
|44
|87
|-43
|33
|20
|Woking
|37
|8
|8
|21
|35
|55
|-20
|32
|21
|King's Lynn
|37
|7
|8
|22
|40
|81
|-41
|29
|22
|Barnet
|36
|6
|6
|24
|30
|78
|-48
|24
|23
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
