Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge returned to action last weekend after more than four months out with a hamstring injury

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United pair Chris Basham and Sander Berge are available after reporting no ill-effects from their return to action last weekend.

Kean Bryan could return to the squad following the birth of his second son on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will provide an update on the fitness of his squad later on Friday.

Wilfried Zaha played against Manchester City last week despite feeling discomfort in his groin.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace got taken apart by Manchester City in the second half last weekend and the Eagles have now lost their past three games.

I think that losing run ends at Bramall Lane, although I am not expecting a classic.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have suffered three successive away league defeats against Sheffield United, with their only win in the past six visits coming in the Championship in December 2007.

Sheffield United

The Blades are looking to earn back-to-back home league wins for the first time since a run of four in July 2020.

They have lost 12 times at Bramall Lane in 2020-21 and are still in danger of equalling the Premier League record for most home defeats in a season: 14 by Sunderland and Huddersfield.

Sheffield United have set a club record of 27 league defeats in a season. The Premier League record for most defeats in a campaign is 29 by Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Derby County.

They are the first club to lose as many as 16 top-flight fixtures by a one-goal margin in a season since Ipswich in 1985-86. The record is 19, set by Middlesbrough in 1923-24.

Paul Heckingbottom's side need three more goals to surpass the lowest ever top-flight tally of 20, by Derby County 13 years ago.

Crystal Palace