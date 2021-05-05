Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Premier League
Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge running
Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge returned to action last weekend after more than four months out with a hamstring injury

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United pair Chris Basham and Sander Berge are available after reporting no ill-effects from their return to action last weekend.

Kean Bryan could return to the squad following the birth of his second son on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will provide an update on the fitness of his squad later on Friday.

Wilfried Zaha played against Manchester City last week despite feeling discomfort in his groin.

Sheffield United have only scored two goals and conceded 17 in seven games under Paul Heckingbottom

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace have suffered three successive away league defeats against Sheffield United, with their only win in the past six visits coming in the Championship in December 2007.

Sheffield United

  • The Blades are looking to earn back-to-back home league wins for the first time since a run of four in July 2020.
  • They have lost 12 times at Bramall Lane in 2020-21 and are still in danger of equalling the Premier League record for most home defeats in a season: 14 by Sunderland and Huddersfield.
  • Sheffield United have set a club record of 27 league defeats in a season. The Premier League record for most defeats in a campaign is 29 by Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Derby County.
  • They are the first club to lose as many as 16 top-flight fixtures by a one-goal margin in a season since Ipswich in 1985-86. The record is 19, set by Middlesbrough in 1923-24.
  • Paul Heckingbottom's side need three more goals to surpass the lowest ever top-flight tally of 20, by Derby County 13 years ago.

Crystal Palace

  • The Eagles have lost three consecutive league matches for the first time this season.
  • Their only victory in eight games came at home to West Brom in March (D3, L4).
  • Crystal Palace failed to score more than once in any of those past eight fixtures.
  • They need four wins from their final five matches to reach 50 points for the first time in a Premier League campaign.
  • Palace have kept one clean sheet in their past 20 away league fixtures, in a 0-0 draw at Arsenal in January.
  • Wilfried Zaha has equalled his career-best return of 10 league goals in a season, first set in 2018-19.

