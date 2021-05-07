Manchester City v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pep Guardiola is on the cusp of winning a ninth league title in 12 top-flight seasons as a manager

TEAM NEWS

John Stones is available for Manchester City after serving a domestic ban against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Fellow defender Eric Garcia is expected to remain out with a fever but City have no other reported fitness issues as they seek to secure the title.

Chelsea could again be without Mateo Kovacic because of a hamstring problem.

Antonio Rudiger, who missed the league win against Fulham due to a facial injury, played against Real Madrid in midweek wearing a protective mask.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: Blue is definitely this season's colour, with all the cool trophies to be seen wearing ribbons of whatever shade.

Manchester City already have the League Cup, and a win here will secure them the Premier League trophy for the third time in four seasons before these two meet again in Istanbul at the end of the month in club football's most glamorous seasonal soiree.

Whilst City's place in the spotlight was forecast by all (once over a relatively scruffy start), Chelsea have been the rising stars of the year. Previously just a part of the pack, they've responded magnificently to the methods of Thomas Tuchel - who's not given them a complete makeover, but rather a light airbrushing in the areas most needed.

Eighteen clean sheets in 24 games - only conceding more than one once (freakishly against West Brom) - shows that functionality over flamboyance is a la mode down the Kings Road in 2021.

It brought deserved success against City in the FA Cup semi-final three weeks ago - a game in which Pep Guardiola's players looked uncommonly out of sorts. I wouldn't expect that to be the case again here.

After being almost perfect against PSG, City will be fired up for getting the job done, opening the champagne, and laying a marker down for 29 May.

That's when the season will end, before the next one comes round so very quickly with the Community Shield. It could be Manchester City v Chelsea. What a very fashionable fixture.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's difficult to second guess Pep Guardiola's team selection but I'd expect Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to pick a strong side. Chelsea are still fighting for fourth place - to make sure they are in the Champions League next year, as well as trying to win it this season.

Tuchel's side fully deserved their win over City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final last month but a stronger City line-up should come out on top at Etihad Stadium.

Prediction: 2-0

Manchester United lead the way with 20, followed by Liverpool (19), Arsenal (13), Everton (9) and Aston Villa (7)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have lost to Chelsea in 26 Premier League matches, more often than against any other team.

However, Chelsea have lost nine of their past 12 fixtures at Etihad Stadium in all competitions - including on each of their past three league visits.

Chelsea haven't lost four successive Premier League away games against the same opponent since it happened against Manchester City from 2009 to 2013.

None of the past 11 Premier League meetings have finished level, with Manchester City winning seven to Chelsea's four.

Manchester City

City have won 20 of their past 22 Premier League matches. The 60 points they have earned during this run is only one fewer than Chelsea have managed all season.

They are only one point shy of last season's final tally of 80.

Manchester City have lost two of their past three home league games and could suffer consecutive top-flight defeats at the Etihad Stadium for the first time since February 2016.

A team managed by Pep Guardiola has never lost successive top-flight home fixtures. This is his 221st top-flight home match as a manager.

City can concede multiple goals in four consecutive top-flight games at home for the first time since October to December 1978.

A third Premier League trophy would put Guardiola level alongside Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho as the non-British managers to win the most English top-flight titles.

Sergio Agüero is one short of equalling the Premier League record for most goals for a single club: 183 by Wayne Rooney for Manchester United.

Agüero is the leading Premier League goalscorer against Chelsea, with 10 goals.

Kevin De Bruyne has scored in three successive league matches against Chelsea.

Chelsea