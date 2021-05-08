League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium

Crawley Town v Bolton Wanderers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham4523101257381979
2Cambridge452381470492177
3Bolton452210135549676
4Morecambe45229146758975
5Newport4520121356411572
6Tranmere452012135550572
7Forest Green451913135651570
8Exeter4518151270492169
9Salford4518141351341768
10Carlisle451811166051965
11Leyton Orient451710185352161
12Crawley451613165558-361
13Port Vale45179195754360
14Bradford451611184851-359
15Stevenage451318144041-157
16Harrogate45169205157-657
17Mansfield451219145455-155
18Oldham45159217278-654
19Walsall451119154553-852
20Colchester451117174461-1750
21Barrow451310225258-649
22Scunthorpe45139234163-2248
23Southend451014212857-2944
24Grimsby451013223766-2943
