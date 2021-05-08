Watford v Swansea City

WatfordWatford12:30SwanseaSwansea City
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Foster
- 32Navarro
- 15Cathcart
- 27Kabasele
- 17Lazaar
- 7Zinckernagel
- 28C Sánchez
- 16Gosling
- 22Success
- 18Gray
- 12Sema
Substitutes
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 6Wilmot
- 9Deeney
- 10João Pedro
- 11Masina
- 19Hughes
- 25Perica
- 26Bachmann
- 31Sierralta
Swansea
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Woodman
- 23Roberts
- 5Guehi
- 2Bennett
- 24Bidwell
- 8Grimes
- 6Fulton
- 14Hourihane
- 20Cullen
- 10A Ayew
- 9Lowe
Substitutes
- 3Manning
- 7Smith
- 15Routledge
- 17Whittaker
- 18Hamer
- 21Dhanda
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 26Naughton
- 31Cooper
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match report to follow.