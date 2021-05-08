Championship
WatfordWatford12:30SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: Vicarage Road, England

Watford v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Foster
  • 32Navarro
  • 15Cathcart
  • 27Kabasele
  • 17Lazaar
  • 7Zinckernagel
  • 28C Sánchez
  • 16Gosling
  • 22Success
  • 18Gray
  • 12Sema

Substitutes

  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 6Wilmot
  • 9Deeney
  • 10João Pedro
  • 11Masina
  • 19Hughes
  • 25Perica
  • 26Bachmann
  • 31Sierralta

Swansea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Woodman
  • 23Roberts
  • 5Guehi
  • 2Bennett
  • 24Bidwell
  • 8Grimes
  • 6Fulton
  • 14Hourihane
  • 20Cullen
  • 10A Ayew
  • 9Lowe

Substitutes

  • 3Manning
  • 7Smith
  • 15Routledge
  • 17Whittaker
  • 18Hamer
  • 21Dhanda
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 26Naughton
  • 31Cooper
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich45299773343996
2Watford452610961303188
3Brentford452315776413584
4Swansea4523111156371980
5Bournemouth4522111273442977
6Barnsley45238145648877
7Reading451912146052869
8Cardiff4518131465481767
9QPR451811165454065
10Middlesbrough451810175550564
11Millwall451517134646062
12Luton451711174049-962
13Preston45177214755-858
14Stoke451415164852-457
15Blackburn451412196052854
16Nottm Forest451216173643-752
17Coventry451313194360-1752
18Birmingham451313193556-2152
19Bristol City45156244565-2051
20Huddersfield451212214869-2148
21Derby451110243355-2243
22Rotherham45118264359-1641
23Sheff Wed451210233758-2140
24Wycombe451010253669-3340
