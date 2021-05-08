Championship
ReadingReading12:30HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: Madejski Stadium, England

Reading v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Southwood
  • 2Pontes Esteves
  • 29Holmes
  • 17Yiadom
  • 3Richards
  • 28Laurent
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 11Meite
  • 30Semedo
  • 10Swift
  • 7Olise

Substitutes

  • 6Moore
  • 9Baldock
  • 15Gibson
  • 18Lucas João
  • 24Aluko
  • 31Boyce-Clarke
  • 34Tetek
  • 45Azeez
  • 50Camara

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Schofield
  • 49High
  • 15Keogh
  • 23Sarr
  • 16Aarons
  • 6Hogg
  • 5Vallejo Mínguez
  • 8O'Brien
  • 9Holmes
  • 25Ward
  • 19Koroma

Substitutes

  • 7Bacuna
  • 12Stearman
  • 14Eiting
  • 20Thomas
  • 27Crichlow
  • 35Edmonds-Green
  • 36Phillips
  • 38Headley
  • 44Castro Pereira
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich45299773343996
2Watford452610961303188
3Brentford452315776413584
4Swansea4523111156371980
5Bournemouth4522111273442977
6Barnsley45238145648877
7Reading451912146052869
8Cardiff4518131465481767
9QPR451811165454065
10Middlesbrough451810175550564
11Millwall451517134646062
12Luton451711174049-962
13Preston45177214755-858
14Stoke451415164852-457
15Blackburn451412196052854
16Nottm Forest451216173643-752
17Coventry451313194360-1752
18Birmingham451313193556-2152
19Bristol City45156244565-2051
20Huddersfield451212214869-2148
21Derby451110243355-2243
22Rotherham45118264359-1641
23Sheff Wed451210233758-2140
24Wycombe451010253669-3340
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport