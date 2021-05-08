Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers12:30BirminghamBirmingham City
Venue: Ewood Park, England

Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Nyambe
  • 26Lenihan
  • 22Harwood-Bellis
  • 17Bell
  • 27Travis
  • 18Davenport
  • 21Buckley
  • 20Brereton
  • 7Armstrong
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 4Johnson
  • 5Ayala
  • 6Downing
  • 13Pears
  • 15Douglas
  • 16Elliott
  • 29Evans
  • 31Bennett
  • 39Dolan

Birmingham

Formation 4-5-1

  • 27Trueman
  • 25Dacres-Cogley
  • 42Seddon
  • 50Gordon
  • 3Pedersen
  • 14Leko
  • 20Gardner
  • 24Harper
  • 41Miller
  • 47Stirk
  • 16Cosgrove

Substitutes

  • 2Colin
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Bela
  • 12Dean
  • 18McGree
  • 19San José
  • 35Halilovic
  • 38Jeacock
  • 54Simmonds
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich45299773343996
2Watford452610961303188
3Brentford452315776413584
4Swansea4523111156371980
5Bournemouth4522111273442977
6Barnsley45238145648877
7Reading451912146052869
8Cardiff4518131465481767
9QPR451811165454065
10Middlesbrough451810175550564
11Millwall451517134646062
12Luton451711174049-962
13Preston45177214755-858
14Stoke451415164852-457
15Blackburn451412196052854
16Nottm Forest451216173643-752
17Coventry451313194360-1752
18Birmingham451313193556-2152
19Bristol City45156244565-2051
20Huddersfield451212214869-2148
21Derby451110243355-2243
22Rotherham45118264359-1641
23Sheff Wed451210233758-2140
24Wycombe451010253669-3340
View full Championship table

