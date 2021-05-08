Middlesbrough v Wycombe Wanderers

MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough12:30WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Archer
- 17McNair
- 4Hall
- 27Bola
- 29Spence
- 16Howson
- 22Saville
- 3Johnson
- 33Coulson
- 18Watmore
- 14Bolasie
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 10Akpom
- 34Hackney
- 40Kokolo
- 45Coburn
- 46Malley
- 47Robinson
Wycombe
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 31Stockdale
- 6Tafazolli
- 5Stewart
- 3Jacobson
- 26McCarthy
- 18Thompson
- 24Adeniran
- 23Onyedinma
- 19McCleary
- 9Ikpeazu
- 15Muskwe
Substitutes
- 2Grimmer
- 7Wheeler
- 10Bloomfield
- 11Kashket
- 17Horgan
- 25Samuel
- 27Obita
- 32Anderson
- 33Mehmeti
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
Match report to follow.