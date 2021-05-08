Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough12:30WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: Riverside Stadium, England

Middlesbrough v Wycombe Wanderers

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Archer
  • 17McNair
  • 4Hall
  • 27Bola
  • 29Spence
  • 16Howson
  • 22Saville
  • 3Johnson
  • 33Coulson
  • 18Watmore
  • 14Bolasie

Substitutes

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 10Akpom
  • 34Hackney
  • 40Kokolo
  • 45Coburn
  • 46Malley
  • 47Robinson

Wycombe

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 31Stockdale
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 5Stewart
  • 3Jacobson
  • 26McCarthy
  • 18Thompson
  • 24Adeniran
  • 23Onyedinma
  • 19McCleary
  • 9Ikpeazu
  • 15Muskwe

Substitutes

  • 2Grimmer
  • 7Wheeler
  • 10Bloomfield
  • 11Kashket
  • 17Horgan
  • 25Samuel
  • 27Obita
  • 32Anderson
  • 33Mehmeti
Referee:
Martin Atkinson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich45299773343996
2Watford452610961303188
3Brentford452315776413584
4Swansea4523111156371980
5Bournemouth4522111273442977
6Barnsley45238145648877
7Reading451912146052869
8Cardiff4518131465481767
9QPR451811165454065
10Middlesbrough451810175550564
11Millwall451517134646062
12Luton451711174049-962
13Preston45177214755-858
14Stoke451415164852-457
15Blackburn451412196052854
16Nottm Forest451216173643-752
17Coventry451313194360-1752
18Birmingham451313193556-2152
19Bristol City45156244565-2051
20Huddersfield451212214869-2148
21Derby451110243355-2243
22Rotherham45118264359-1641
23Sheff Wed451210233758-2140
24Wycombe451010253669-3340
