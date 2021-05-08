Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth12:30StokeStoke City
Venue: Vitality Stadium, England

Bournemouth v Stoke City

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Begovic
  • 15A Smith
  • 18Carter-Vickers
  • 3S Cook
  • 5Kelly
  • 8Lerma
  • 22Pearson
  • 7Brooks
  • 29Billing
  • 10Danjuma Groeneveld
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 6Mepham
  • 11Wilshere
  • 12Long
  • 14Surridge
  • 17Stacey
  • 20Riquelme
  • 21Rico
  • 23Travers
  • 32Anthony

Stoke

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Davies
  • 14Smith
  • 6Batth
  • 39Forrester
  • 46Norrington-Davies
  • 22Clucas
  • 13Obi
  • 34Thompson
  • 49Matondo
  • 18Brown
  • 35Tymon

Substitutes

  • 9Vokes
  • 32Bursik
  • 41Sparrow
  • 43Coates
  • 44Norton
  • 48Malone
  • 50Taylor
  • 51Jones
  • 52Macari
Referee:
David Webb

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich45299773343996
2Watford452610961303188
3Brentford452315776413584
4Swansea4523111156371980
5Bournemouth4522111273442977
6Barnsley45238145648877
7Reading451912146052869
8Cardiff4518131465481767
9QPR451811165454065
10Middlesbrough451810175550564
11Millwall451517134646062
12Luton451711174049-962
13Preston45177214755-858
14Stoke451415164852-457
15Blackburn451412196052854
16Nottm Forest451216173643-752
17Coventry451313194360-1752
18Birmingham451313193556-2152
19Bristol City45156244565-2051
20Huddersfield451212214869-2148
21Derby451110243355-2243
22Rotherham45118264359-1641
23Sheff Wed451210233758-2140
24Wycombe451010253669-3340
View full Championship table

