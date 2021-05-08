Championship
DerbyDerby County12:30Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Venue: Pride Park Stadium, England

Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Roos
  • 12Byrne
  • 6Edmundson
  • 16Clarke
  • 3Forsyth
  • 38Knight
  • 4Shinnie
  • 9Waghorn
  • 23Roberts
  • 10Lawrence
  • 13Kazim-Richards

Substitutes

  • 1Marshall
  • 7Jozwiak
  • 8Bird
  • 17Sibley
  • 22Cashin
  • 26Buchanan
  • 29Ebosele
  • 33Davies
  • 40Watson

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Westwood
  • 23Dunkley
  • 6Hutchinson
  • 13Börner
  • 2Palmer
  • 8Pelupessy
  • 10Bannan
  • 11Reach
  • 5Paterson
  • 18Windass
  • 20Rhodes

Substitutes

  • 7K Harris
  • 16Green
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 19Urhoghide
  • 26Shaw
  • 28Wildsmith
  • 29Hunt
  • 34Brennan
  • 45Kachunga
Referee:
Mike Dean

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich45299773343996
2Watford452610961303188
3Brentford452315776413584
4Swansea4523111156371980
5Bournemouth4522111273442977
6Barnsley45238145648877
7Reading451912146052869
8Cardiff4518131465481767
9QPR451811165454065
10Middlesbrough451810175550564
11Millwall451517134646062
12Luton451711174049-962
13Preston45177214755-858
14Stoke451415164852-457
15Blackburn451412196052854
16Nottm Forest451216173643-752
17Coventry451313194360-1752
18Birmingham451313193556-2152
19Bristol City45156244565-2051
20Huddersfield451212214869-2148
21Derby451110243355-2243
22Rotherham45118264359-1641
23Sheff Wed451210233758-2140
24Wycombe451010253669-3340
View full Championship table

