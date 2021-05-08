Championship
CoventryCoventry City12:30MillwallMillwall
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium, England

Coventry City v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 4Rose
  • 5McFadzean
  • 15Hyam
  • 23Dabo
  • 38Hamer
  • 25James
  • 21McCallum
  • 11O'Hare
  • 12Gyökeres
  • 26Shipley

Substitutes

  • 8Allen
  • 9Biamou
  • 14Sheaf
  • 16Pask
  • 19Walker
  • 28Eccles
  • 30Tavares
  • 31Billson
  • 32Burroughs

Millwall

Formation 3-5-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 12Romeo
  • 28Evans
  • 5Cooper
  • 23McNamara
  • 24Mitchell
  • 19Woods
  • 20Bennett
  • 14Malone
  • 7J Wallace
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 1Fielding
  • 6Williams
  • 8Thompson
  • 15Pearce
  • 16Kieftenbeld
  • 21Mahoney
  • 22Bödvarsson
  • 32Burey
  • 35Muller
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich45299773343996
2Watford452610961303188
3Brentford452315776413584
4Swansea4523111156371980
5Bournemouth4522111273442977
6Barnsley45238145648877
7Reading451912146052869
8Cardiff4518131465481767
9QPR451811165454065
10Middlesbrough451810175550564
11Millwall451517134646062
12Luton451711174049-962
13Preston45177214755-858
14Stoke451415164852-457
15Blackburn451412196052854
16Nottm Forest451216173643-752
17Coventry451313194360-1752
18Birmingham451313193556-2152
19Bristol City45156244565-2051
20Huddersfield451212214869-2148
21Derby451110243355-2243
22Rotherham45118264359-1641
23Sheff Wed451210233758-2140
24Wycombe451010253669-3340
View full Championship table

