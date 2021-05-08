Coventry City v Millwall

CoventryCoventry City12:30MillwallMillwall
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Marosi
- 4Rose
- 5McFadzean
- 15Hyam
- 23Dabo
- 38Hamer
- 25James
- 21McCallum
- 11O'Hare
- 12Gyökeres
- 26Shipley
Substitutes
- 8Allen
- 9Biamou
- 14Sheaf
- 16Pask
- 19Walker
- 28Eccles
- 30Tavares
- 31Billson
- 32Burroughs
Millwall
Formation 3-5-2
- 33Bialkowski
- 12Romeo
- 28Evans
- 5Cooper
- 23McNamara
- 24Mitchell
- 19Woods
- 20Bennett
- 14Malone
- 7J Wallace
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 1Fielding
- 6Williams
- 8Thompson
- 15Pearce
- 16Kieftenbeld
- 21Mahoney
- 22Bödvarsson
- 32Burey
- 35Muller
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match report to follow.