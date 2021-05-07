Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest12:30PrestonPreston North End
Venue: The City Ground, England

Nottingham Forest v Preston North End

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Samba
  • 2Christie
  • 4Worrall
  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 5Ribeiro
  • 37Garner
  • 22Yates
  • 28Knockaert
  • 7Grabban
  • 27Krovinovic
  • 33Taylor

Substitutes

  • 3Figueiredo
  • 8Colback
  • 12Smith
  • 16Jenkinson
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 24Blackett
  • 25Murray
  • 26McKenna

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 22Iversen
  • 14Storey
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16Hughes
  • 2van den Berg
  • 18Ledson
  • 7Bayliss
  • 37Cunningham
  • 8Browne
  • 26Evans
  • 31Sinclair

Substitutes

  • 17Whiteman
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 21Molumby
  • 23Huntington
  • 24Maguire
  • 25Ripley
  • 29Barkhuizen
  • 42Gordon
  • 44Potts
Referee:
Darren Bond

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich45299773343996
2Watford452610961303188
3Brentford452315776413584
4Swansea4523111156371980
5Bournemouth4522111273442977
6Barnsley45238145648877
7Reading451912146052869
8Cardiff4518131465481767
9QPR451811165454065
10Middlesbrough451810175550564
11Millwall451517134646062
12Luton451711174049-962
13Preston45177214755-858
14Stoke451415164852-457
15Blackburn451412196052854
16Nottm Forest451216173643-752
17Coventry451313194360-1752
18Birmingham451313193556-2152
19Bristol City45156244565-2051
20Huddersfield451212214869-2148
21Derby451110243355-2243
22Rotherham45118264359-1641
23Sheff Wed451210233758-2140
24Wycombe451010253669-3340
