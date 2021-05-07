Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers12:30LutonLuton Town
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, England

Queens Park Rangers v Luton Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 5de Wijs
  • 6Barbet
  • 24Kakay
  • 10Chair
  • 14Johansen
  • 3Wallace
  • 21Willock
  • 9Dykes
  • 45Austin

Substitutes

  • 7Bonne
  • 15Field
  • 19Thomas
  • 20Cameron
  • 22Carroll
  • 25Hämäläinen
  • 26Bettache
  • 35Walsh
  • 37Adomah

Luton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Sluga
  • 26Bree
  • 6Pearson
  • 5Bradley
  • 24Naismith
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 16Rea
  • 7Cornick
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 14Moncur
  • 29Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 2Cranie
  • 3Potts
  • 4Tunnicliffe
  • 8Berry
  • 19Collins
  • 25LuaLua
  • 28Morrell
  • 30Pereira
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich45299773343996
2Watford452610961303188
3Brentford452315776413584
4Swansea4523111156371980
5Bournemouth4522111273442977
6Barnsley45238145648877
7Reading451912146052869
8Cardiff4518131465481767
9QPR451811165454065
10Middlesbrough451810175550564
11Millwall451517134646062
12Luton451711174049-962
13Preston45177214755-858
14Stoke451415164852-457
15Blackburn451412196052854
16Nottm Forest451216173643-752
17Coventry451313194360-1752
18Birmingham451313193556-2152
19Bristol City45156244565-2051
20Huddersfield451212214869-2148
21Derby451110243355-2243
22Rotherham45118264359-1641
23Sheff Wed451210233758-2140
24Wycombe451010253669-3340
View full Championship table

