Queens Park Rangers v Luton Town

QPRQueens Park Rangers12:30LutonLuton Town
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Dieng
- 4Dickie
- 5de Wijs
- 6Barbet
- 24Kakay
- 10Chair
- 14Johansen
- 3Wallace
- 21Willock
- 9Dykes
- 45Austin
Substitutes
- 7Bonne
- 15Field
- 19Thomas
- 20Cameron
- 22Carroll
- 25Hämäläinen
- 26Bettache
- 35Walsh
- 37Adomah
Luton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Sluga
- 26Bree
- 6Pearson
- 5Bradley
- 24Naismith
- 17Mpanzu
- 16Rea
- 7Cornick
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 14Moncur
- 29Adebayo
Substitutes
- 1Shea
- 2Cranie
- 3Potts
- 4Tunnicliffe
- 8Berry
- 19Collins
- 25LuaLua
- 28Morrell
- 30Pereira
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match report to follow.