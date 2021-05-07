Championship
BarnsleyBarnsley12:30NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Oakwell, England

Barnsley v Norwich City

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 40Collins
  • 20Sibbick
  • 30Helik
  • 6Andersen
  • 7Brittain
  • 21Palmer
  • 34Moon
  • 4Styles
  • 14Morris
  • 9Woodrow
  • 11Chaplin

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 2Williams
  • 5Kitching
  • 10Dike
  • 22Oduor
  • 24Halme
  • 26Sollbauer
  • 28Frieser
  • 29Adeboyejo

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 44Omobamidele
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 27Tettey
  • 23McLean
  • 17Buendía
  • 8Vrancic
  • 14Cantwell
  • 9Hugill

Substitutes

  • 10Dowell
  • 11Placheta
  • 12Nyland
  • 16Quintillá
  • 18Stiepermann
  • 19Sørensen
  • 25Hernández
  • 26Mumba
  • 35Idah
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich45299773343996
2Watford452610961303188
3Brentford452315776413584
4Swansea4523111156371980
5Bournemouth4522111273442977
6Barnsley45238145648877
7Reading451912146052869
8Cardiff4518131465481767
9QPR451811165454065
10Middlesbrough451810175550564
11Millwall451517134646062
12Luton451711174049-962
13Preston45177214755-858
14Stoke451415164852-457
15Blackburn451412196052854
16Nottm Forest451216173643-752
17Coventry451313194360-1752
18Birmingham451313193556-2152
19Bristol City45156244565-2051
20Huddersfield451212214869-2148
21Derby451110243355-2243
22Rotherham45118264359-1641
23Sheff Wed451210233758-2140
24Wycombe451010253669-3340
View full Championship table

