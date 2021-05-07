Barnsley v Norwich City

BarnsleyBarnsley12:30NorwichNorwich City
Line-ups
Barnsley
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 40Collins
- 20Sibbick
- 30Helik
- 6Andersen
- 7Brittain
- 21Palmer
- 34Moon
- 4Styles
- 14Morris
- 9Woodrow
- 11Chaplin
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 2Williams
- 5Kitching
- 10Dike
- 22Oduor
- 24Halme
- 26Sollbauer
- 28Frieser
- 29Adeboyejo
Norwich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 44Omobamidele
- 30Giannoulis
- 27Tettey
- 23McLean
- 17Buendía
- 8Vrancic
- 14Cantwell
- 9Hugill
Substitutes
- 10Dowell
- 11Placheta
- 12Nyland
- 16Quintillá
- 18Stiepermann
- 19Sørensen
- 25Hernández
- 26Mumba
- 35Idah
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match report to follow.