Gemma Grainger: Wales boss hopes to make home advantage pay

Wales boss Gemma Grainger says her side are targeting a place at the World Cup despite a tough qualifying draw.

Wales' women will challenge for a place in Australia and New Zealand in a group featuring top seeds France, Slovenia, Greece, Kazakhstan and Estonia.

Only the nine group winners are certain of a World Cup berth with the runners-up competing for a maximum of three additional spots at the World Cup.

"I know the campaign will be a long one with ups and downs," Grainger said.

Wales' women have never qualified for a major finals, despite coming close to a play-off spot in their last two campaigns under Jayne Ludlow.

Grainger, who succeeded Wales women's longest serving manager, Jayne Ludlow, in March, says she is hopeful of progressing to at least the play-offs.

"I am looking forward to planning and preparing for September," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"It is preferable to me to be in a group of six, we know what is ahead of us in every international window with two games, one home, one away.

"We know if we perform we can be in with a chance of a competitive outcome.

"For us any outcome that gets us through to the next round is the aim.

"We want as many points as we can and hopefully that sees us finish in the top two."

Grainger is under no illusions as to who the group favourites are with top seeds France, who staged the last World Cup, ranked fourth in the world.

"France are an excellent team, there is no doubt about that," she added.

"With the pot one teams, we know we can compete and the plan is to try and do that against France.

"All of the games will be challenging in different ways though.

"I have been involved in games against all of these nations in my career, so that will hopefully be an advantage."

Wales' World Cup qualifying fixtures

Wales v Kazakhstan: Friday, 17 September, 2021

Estonia v Wales: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021

Slovenia v Wales: Friday, 22 October, 2021

Wales v Estonia: Tuesday, 26 October, 2021

Wales v Greece: Friday, 26 November, 2021

France v Wales: Tuesday, 30 November, 2021

Wales v France: Friday, 8 April, 2022

Kazakhstan v Wales: Tuesday, 12 April, 2022

Greece v Wales: Friday, 2 September, 2022

Wales v Slovenia: Tuesday, 6 September, 2022

Venues and kick-off times TBC