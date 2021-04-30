Last updated on .From the section Irish

Lee Chapman provided the assist for Carrick's second goal

First-half headers from Alexander Gawne and Lloyd Anderson lifted 10-man Carrick Rangers to a 2-0 win over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

While Dungannon created most of the early chances, Gawne headed Carrick in front after 23 minutes.

Anderson doubled the advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Carrick captain Daniel Kelly was shown a straight red card early in the second half, but the Swifts were unable to make their numerical advantage count.

The result lifts Carrick seven points clear of bottom-placed Dungannon, and while there is no relegation from the Irish Premiership this season, Dean Shiels' side's chances of finishing 11th were dented after a fourth home defeat in a row.

For Carrick, it caps a satisfying week after Tuesday night's Irish Cup success over Belfast Celtic, whereas the Swifts were unable to build on their cup win at Glenavon.

Dungannon, who are still in the early stages of their rebuild project under Shiels, showed signs of confidence early on as Ryan Mayse and Caolan McAleer failed to hit the target with shots.

Carrick found the breakthrough halfway through the first period when Gawne met Kyle Cherry's cross to glance past Roy Carroll.

The Swifts then spurned two golden chances in the space of two minutes with McAleer and Rory Patterson both going close.

Anderson provided a timely cushion for Carrick in the dying seconds of the first half when he rose highest to head Lee Chapman's cross past Carroll.

And while the second period produced little goalmouth action, the game's major flashpoint arrived just before the hour-mark when Kelly was shown a straight red card.

The Carrick captain was given his marching orders for thrusting his head into McAleer's chest, although Dungannon were unable to make their numerical advantage count as Carrick held on for a two-goal win.