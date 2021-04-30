'You either win or you learn' - dropped points, not rivalry, driving Glentoran for Big Two clash

Glentoran have won two and drawn one against Linfield this season

Irish Premiership: Glentoran v Linfield Date: Saturday, 1 May Venue: The Oval Kick-off: 15:00 BST

A long ball into their box by Coleraine, an under-strength Ballymena United side and Glenavon grabbing two goals from "their only two shots".

It is not the traditional rivalry - intense as it may be - that is fuelling Glentoran manager Mick McDermott ahead of Saturday's crucial Big Two derby, but rather the occasions in matches that have cost his team vital points.

Leaders Linfield will arrive at the Oval seven points ahead of the second-placed Glens in what is the Irish Premiership's first round of post-split fixtures.

With just four matches to come after the derby, Glentoran supporters will be desperate for their side to continue their positive run against the Blues and secure the victory that would keep alive their hopes of a first title success since 2009.

McDermott feels the gap between the sides should be smaller but is determined to use dropped points over the last two months - a 1-1 draw against Coleraine, a 2-1 loss away to Glenavon and a 2-0 home defeat by Ballymena - as a positive for his team.

"In football, you either win or you learn," he said.

"You can't forget those dropped points because they are a reminder that if we switch off for a second it can cost you.

"I thought we were comfortable against Coleraine and then a ball comes into our box and it ends up in a really poor goal. Ballymena came to the Oval, didn't even have a fully fit squad and won. And we went to Glenavon a week later, totally dominated the game but they have two shots on goal and scored two goals.

"So we look back, not to say 'oh what about that' but to learn that this is what can happen if you don't pay attention to details."

'Nothing toxic' about Big Two rivalry

Linfield boss David Healy was critical of his players after their loss to the Glens in March

Glentoran have had the upper hand in meetings with Linfield this season, beating David Healy's men twice in a week at the end of February and start of March, after a 3-3 draw earlier in November.

McDermott has enjoyed celebrating victories over the Blues, but he was categoric when asked to assess the current temperature of the rivalry between the clubs.

"There is always going to be a rivalry and that is what makes it entertaining, that is why we are here, but I don't know where these suggestions of there being a toxic, hostile rivalry came from," he explained.

"It was confusing for me and I know it was confusing for the Linfield manager. We want to win, the players are committed and the fans have a long-standing rivalry, but there are no toxic rivalries in this league, certainly not that I have come across."

McDermott said that he does not consider this match to be any more or less important than previous meetings against Linfield, but admitted it is impossible to ignore the significance of the game in terms of the title race.

And, in typically forthright fashion, he did not shy away from an opinion on his side's lingering hopes of wrestling the Gibson Cup away from Windsor Park.

"I haven't mentioned it [the possibility of winning the league] at all but everyone can look at the table - the players do it - and I know where we are of course," he continued.

"So many people told us we couldn't but I always said be wary of people who say you can't and you shouldn't. We heard that a lot when we took over. It is brilliant that the players have earned the opportunity to be in this match on Saturday, a big derby game and they are playing for something.

"Can we win the league? As long as it is mathematically possible then there is no point saying otherwise, that is the reality. You can't stop believing - otherwise, what's the point?"

'See you Monday' as Glens players get a break

Summer signing Jay Donnelly has been amongst the goals for Glentoran against Linfield

In a season during which many managers have been vocal about the workload asked of their players in the condensed fixture calendar, McDermott said his players have benefitted from an eight-day break going into this match.

"Playing on Friday night [a 3-2 comeback home win over Larne] meant we were able to give the players the weekend off and say 'see you Monday'.

"It is not just the physical load of playing so many matches, people underestimate that it affects your brain as well. That is massively important. Stress has a response on your body no matter what type of stress it is - mental, physical, emotional or stress from your family - so it was nice for them to shut off for a few days.

"There is belief in the group, strong belief, as we have picked up good results. We slipped up in a couple of games during the last few weeks that if we had won could have put us right up there, almost in front. We know that, but we know we are capable on our day of putting in a really good performance."

Another mention of those slip-ups, but it will be kick-off at the Oval on Saturday when it will become clear how much McDermott's men have learnt from them.