Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Raith Rovers now have vastly different squads

Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Raith Rovers have been declared joint winners of last term's Scottish Challenge Cup.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said that a decision had been delayed in the hope of playing the final in front of supporters.

But he explained that because of the pandemic, that proved to be unfeasible, as did holding the tournament at all this season.

Both Championship clubs have welcomed the decision to share the trophy.

It is the third time Inverness CT have won the competition and chief executive Scot Gardiner said it was a fair decision given "both squads have changed so dramatically" since the semi-finals 14 months ago.

Raith Rovers, who won in 2014, ended last season being promoted to the second tier and the Kirkcaldy club's chairman, John Sim, recognised "that the moment has passed" to stage the final.

The SPFL plans to restage the competition next season, when it will be known as the SPFL Trust Trophy, supported by money donated by philanthropists, including James Anderson.