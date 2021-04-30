Matty Dolan has scored six goals and added three assists in 42 appearances this season

Matty Dolan has signed a new two-year deal with Newport County, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The midfielder, who has spent this season in defence, is in his fourth campaign at Rodney Parade after joining from Yeovil Town in 2017.

The 28-year-old has made 166 Newport appearances in all competitions.

"I'm over the moon because I've played a lot of games for the club and we've gone from strength to strength since I've been here," said Dolan.

"I'd like to think I've performed well enough to earn a new contract this year, so I'm pleased to get it all sorted.

"The loyalty that the club has shown towards me has been a big thing for me and my family. I've felt welcomed since I first came here and I'll be looking to help this club keep progressing over the next two years while I'm here."

Newport manager Michael Flynn said: "Matty has earned his new contract for his consistent performances and the outstanding attitude that he shows every day.

"He has been a pleasure to manage since joining us four years ago and I'm very pleased that he has committed his future to the football club."