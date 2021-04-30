Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's another big weekend in the Scottish Premiership, this one culminating in an Old Firm derby that, curiously, matters least when it comes to league positions.

With Rangers long crowned champions and Celtic confirmed as runners-up, Sunday's game has only pride at stake.

On Saturday, however, Hibernian could secure third spot, Aberdeen might be confirmed in fourth, while Kilmarnock, Ross County and Hamilton Academical continue their battle against relegation.

Catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your team's preferred XI.

Dundee United v Ross County (Sat, 15:00 BST)

United manager Micky Mellon could ring the changes again after resting six players for their last league game against Kilmarnock ahead of their Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Aberdeen.

Victory means the Tannadice side will have thoughts on their forthcoming semi-final with Hibernian.

Carl Tremarco returns from injury for Ross County, while fellow full-back Connor Randall is back training earlier than expected and is also pushing for a return.

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "Winning games of football lifts the mood and environment, but we want to keep finding a consistency of performance.

"We'll pick a team that's best for the football club. Bottom line, we want to win the game and put in a good performance."

Ross County manager John Hughes: "If a team scores a great football goal against us, or if somebody scores a great individual goal against us, you have to accept it, but I've not really seen that since I've come here and we have to be more resolute in how we go about our business.

"I have to concentrate on my team at Ross County and prepare for the Dundee United team that played Aberdeen there on Sunday and they were very impressive - and we will have to be at our best."

Did you know? United are unbeaten in their last six meetings with County, winning all three this season. While the home side have suffered just one defeat in eight outings, County are without a win in five.

Hibernian v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Hibernian wing-back Chris Cadden is out for the rest of the season with a hairline fracture of the lower back.

The game against St Johnstone comes too soon for Jamie Murphy despite the winger returning to training after a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Murray Davidson is ready to return for the visitors after two months out with a calf injury.

On-loan Rangers winger Glenn Middleton is also available again after being ineligible for Saints' Scottish Cup win over his parent club.

However, left-back Scott Tanser is likely to miss the remainder of the season with an ankle knock picked up in the quarter-final.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "I know that some people will say the prize at stake in European competition has altered somewhat but for us, when we set that target at the beginning, it was never anything to do with that.

"It was about finishing in a position in the league [third] that the club hasn't done so in 15/16 years so that was huge for us."

Did you know? After their Scottish Cup win over Rangers, Saints are without a defeat in six trips from McDiarmid Park and are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Hibs, winning the latest two.

Livingston v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

On-loan Monaco Frenchman Julien Serano and fellow defender Jackson Longridge are back in training for Livingston.

Midfielder Ryan Hedges could make his comeback for Aberdeen from a chest injury following three months out.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "Aberdeen have a fantastic group of players and they and Stephen Glass will want to put it right, so they will probably be coming here with a bit more grit, hunger and desire, so it is going to make the game a little bit more difficult.

"There's positives we can take from our cup defeat by Aberdeen, but we are at home and we fancy our chances whoever we are playing at home. If we pick another point up, it's equalled our second best season ever and, if you throw in a national cup final, it puts the boys in the status of legends if they can beat that."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "There is a constant evaluation going on right now, which there is a lot of people involved in.

"As a coaching staff, we are looking under a microscope almost at the players in terms of their behaviour - how can they play, how can they handle things and, with the way we want to do things, can these guys be part of it?"

Did you know? Aberdeen are unbeaten in five visits to Livingston since 2004.

Motherwell v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Tony Watt is fit for Motherwell's Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock following his unexpected return from a heel problem against Hibernian.

Goalkeeper Scott Fox is back in training after a long-term knee injury but is unlikely to feature before the end of the season.

Top scorer Kyle Lafferty misses out for a second game running through injury for Kilmarnock.

Fellow striker Nicke Kabamba will be missing for the rest of the campaign after picking up a hamstring injury in Monday's Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat by St Mirren.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We will put out as strong a team as possible in every game.

"Professional football is not about waiting for your turn. It's not a hobby, we don't pay subs and we're due a game.

"Why should I bring players out who have been performing well, who have shown the right character and attributes to win games, if I don't have to?"

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright: "We have had other people chipping in with goals on a regular basis.

"You could see Kyle has been that final piece in the jigsaw for us in terms of the team, but the rest of the pieces have stepped up to the mark and not only provided the chances for Kyle, they have taken chances. The good news this week is that Kyle will definitely be fit for the last two matches."

Did you know? Both sides lost unbeaten runs as they exited the Scottish Cup quarter-finals, Well having gone four without a loss and Kilmarnock one more.

St Mirren v Hamilton Academical (Sat,15:00)

St Mirren midfielder Ryan Flynn and striker Jonathan Obika have returned to light training but are unlikely to be rushed back this weekend as manager Jim Goodwin wants to take no risks ahead of their Scottish Cup semi-final against St Johnstone.

Striker Eamonn Brophy and midfielder Dylan Connolly are still missing through injury.

Midfielder Ronan Hughes misses out for bottom side Hamilton through suspension after being sent off against Motherwell.

Meanwhile, head coach Brian Rice begins a two-match touchline ban.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We've got one or two players with slight niggles that we need to make sure are available for the following weekend, when we go into the semi-final, but while winning the Scottish Cup would be absolutely amazing and it would be a fantastic achievement for the group, finishing seventh in the league is extremely important to us as well and I don't want the league season to fizzle out and we end up finishing ninth in the table.

"A game against Hamilton is never easy, especially like the one this weekend where they are absolutely fighting for their lives - it is a cup final for them. We want to go into that semi-final on the back of a good performance in the league."

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "We've got to control our emotions. We know how big the game is for everybody, but we got to channel that in the right direction.

"They have been very close the matches with St Mirren this season and I don't expect anything different. There's no use looking too far ahead - you never know, we could be ahead of Ross County by Saturday night."

Did you know? Accies have gone nine games without a victory, eight in the league, suffered three straight defeats and have not beaten St Mirren, who are three undefeated, in nine meetings, including four this season. However, Hamilton have drawn on their last three visits to Paisley.

Rangers v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Sweden centre-half Filip Helander and midfielder Scott Arfield are likely to miss the rest of Rangers' season through injury.

Defenders Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey are still suspended along with midfielder Bongani Zungu, but former Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson is poised to make his Old Firm derby debut in place of Helander.

Scotland international James Forrest and fellow winger Mikey Johnston are fit again to turn out for Celtic after an injury plagued season.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I think all the players are aware how important the fixture is. It doesn't matter when they fall or what's at stake.

"We want to go the whole season unbeaten and you want to beat your local rivals."

Celtic interim manager John Kennedy: "What we haven't done, in the last two games especially, is be ruthless in the vital moments of the game and take our chances and change the dynamic of the game.

"We want to go out on Sunday and be free in our play but be very organised and know what we're doing and go back to showing what we really are."

Did you know? Rangers are unbeaten in the last five Old Firm derbies, four this season, but have only won three out of their last eight fixtures while Celtic have won two out of six.

