Last updated on .From the section Celtic

James Forrest went off injured in Celtic's win over Livingston in early April

Celtic winger James Forrest is fit to face Rangers on Sunday and can be a key player for Scotland at this summer's Euros, says interim boss John Kennedy.

Forrest, 29, has endured an injury-blighted season, managing only 15 appearances for club and country.

However, he is fit again after a slight setback and will be involved on Sunday.

"If Steve has watched us he will have identified that when James came back in he was looking sharp and like his old self," Kennedy said.

"He has missed two games but he is back fit again and there is no worries with him going forward.

"In terms of Scotland, he has been a big player, with big moments over the years and he is certainly the type of attacking and creative player you would like to have in your group.

"So I am pretty sure Steve will be pretty keen to consider James for the Euros."

'No director of football discussions'

With continued speculation around who will be the permanent replacement for Neil Lennon as Celtic manager, Kennedy rejected reports he was in line for a director of football or sporting director role.

"I've not had any discussions around that with anyone here," said the former Celtic and Scotland defender. "It's pure speculation regarding the director of football thing.

"If I feel challenged, I'm in the right environment and I feel I'm progressing in the right way, I'm content with that. That's been the case up to now.

"Year-on-year I feel I'm going somewhere, I'm in a good environment working with good people and collectively we've got something to strive for.

"At the end of the season, I need to sit down and consider what my options are and look at what is the right thing to do alongside what is available."