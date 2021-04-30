Jersey have beaten Guernsey in four of the last five Muratti Vase finals

Representatives of all three Channel Island sides have expressed their disappointment at the decision to cancel the Muratti for a second year.

The annual football tournament between Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney has been called off due to Guernsey's Covid-19 travel restrictions.

People coming to the island from Jersey would have to isolate for seven days, rendering a game unfeasible.

Last season's matches were called off due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

"The players would play tomorrow if they could, they're all bursting to play," Jersey manager Martin Cassidy told BBC Radio Jersey.

"That's two Murattis now that have gone and it's a big historical game.

"For me personally as a manager you don't get many games with the Jersey team, so to lose one of the biggest games in the calendar is a huge disappointment for the players, fans, coaches and everyone concerned."

Jack Cannon has been a regular in Jersey's team for more than a decade

Cassidy feels particularly sorry for some of the senior members of his squad who may not get a chance to play for the island against their biggest rivals again.

Jersey defender Jack Cannon is one of those.

With a semi-final against Alderney and up to two games against Guernsey, he had hoped to have a chance of breaking the all-time Jersey record for Muratti caps.

"You could argue that he may have made that over the last two years if Alderney and the Muratti had gone ahead," added Cassidy.

"It's a shame for Jack's record in that sense, but the bigger picture for me is I've won three out of four Murattis - my plan had been I was heading for my fifth - and there's more important things out there that's happening with the circumstances with Covid."

'Another six to eight weeks to maybe hold out'

Guernsey captain Jamie Dodd has tasted both victory and defeat against Jersey

Guernsey captain Jamie Dodd has played in nine Muratti finals, but like his fellow players from across the islands has missed out for two seasons.

Guernsey did have two games with the Isle of Man last September, when there was a travel corridor between the two crown dependencies, and more games are planned this summer.

Dodd felt those making decisions could have held out to see if the Covid-19 situation improved before the end of June deadline for the matches.

"The situation is one of almost no Covid effectively, and I understand the cautious approach to travel restrictions," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"But in order to play that one game of football I personally thought that could have been done and we have at least another six to eight weeks to maybe hold out and then plan that."

Guernsey have not played Jersey since their rivals joined the English league system, and Dodd feels the game between the two sides could have been one of the best ever:

"That trip across to Jersey or Jersey coming here is a special one, and being involved with it in the last decade you can't underestimate the relationship between the two islands - it's a massive occasion.

"We haven't played Jersey since Jersey Bulls entered the UK league and we saw it when Guernsey FC were up and running that the level of football we were playing at the time was superior and now it would have been on a more level footing.

"It would have been a close game and we were keen to win it having not won since 2017."

'The island has to be protected from a health point of view'

Alderney's last Muratti fixture was a 2-0 loss to Jersey in March 2019

For Alderney the loss of semi-final matches at home to both Jersey and Guernsey is a big blow financially.

The Ridunians - who missed out on celebrating the centenary of their only win last year - have missed out on around £10,000 in revenue for the two games.

"In 2019 a third of the population came to our game and the whole island really celebrates the Muratti, so they're going to really miss the fact that we're not going to celebrate the 100th anniversary of our win," said Alderney FC chairman Reg Atkins.

"We have to understand that Alderney hasn't had a case, so the island has to be protected from a health point of view.

"It's virtually £10,000 for two lost Murattis, we even printed the programme last year.

"Shirts were there to sell, there was lots of sponsorship and bar and catering revenues that we've lost, it's just disappointing.

"We can't afford to lose that amount of money, but we have to for the sake of the health of the island."