Magennis (centre) scored the first of Hull City's goals in their 2-1 win over Lincoln City which sealed promotion from League One

Josh Magennis readily points out that his career has thrived under the guidance of fellow Northern Irishman, Hull City manager Grant McCann.

The striker has scored 19 goals in 43 league and cup appearances this season, helping The Tigers win League One.

Hull's first title in 55 years was secured with a 3-1 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

"He has been brilliant for me and I've played my best football under him," said Magennis of his compatriot.

"I've enjoyed every minute. I'm playing with confidence and that is key."

"That has helped me more than anything and I'm playing with players who create chances for you on a weekly basis," the Northern Ireland forward told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme.

"I've had a great season and hopefully I can kick on here next season."

Magennis counts Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers among his former clubs, but joined Hull in August 2019 on a two-year deal.

The club were relegated from the Championship last season but kept faith with McCann and have reaped the rewards, securing promotion and winning League One at the first time of asking after beating Wigan on Saturday.

"It's fantastic that the gaffer got that opportunity to try and build a squad to rectify getting relegated. It would have been easy for the owner and the manager to part ways," argued Magennis, who scored the third goal against Wigan.

"We've been in the trenches together and to come out the other side is brilliant."

McCann 'calm and never panics'

Magennis' game has thrived under fellow Northern Ireland man - Hull City boss Grant McCann

The 30-year-old, who has scored eight goals in 58 appearances for Northern Ireland, is full of praise for the role played by McCann in turning round the club's fortunes and reigniting his own club career.

"When you hit 30 in football, people think you are on a downward spiral but with sports science and technology it's amazing what you can get out of your body.

"The manager has helped too. He is very calm and never panics. He's the first manager I have worked with that doesn't pick anyone out in the dressing room. It's all about the team.

"He holds everyone accountable and everyone has to be doing their job and pushing in the same direction.

"He always has the right thing to say and deserves to be manager at a team that has been promoted and be crowned champions.

"We have had a third Northern Irishman here too, Gavin Whyte on loan from Cardiff. He has been a breath of fresh air, been great to have around - what he offers to the team has been outstanding."