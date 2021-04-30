Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erik ten Hag's previous contract was due to expire in the summer of 2022

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag has signed a new contract, keeping him at the Dutch club until June 2023.

The 51-year-old had been favourite to take over at Tottenham as Jose Mourinho's permanent successor.

Since his appointment as Ajax boss in December 2017, Ten Hag has led the club to the Eredivisie title, won the Dutch Cup twice and guided them to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019.

"We can take the next step with this team. I'm happy here," Ten Hag said.

"Getting somewhere is one thing, staying somewhere is another.

"Ajax is back on the map internationally. We get the recognition we deserve for that, but we want even more."

Tan Hag, whose side needs one point from their remaining four league games to win the 2020-21 title, said being linked with a move away from the Amsterdam club highlights their achievements.

"You can see then that the players are getting the attention, but also coaches," he said.

"Our success has earned us credit not only in the Netherlands, but also abroad."