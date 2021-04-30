Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

"Going into training, the girls wouldn't look at me - they were like, I can't believe you're doing this to me!"

England's appearance record holder Fara Williams is calling time on her 20-year career at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old won 172 caps for England and was part of the squad that finished third at the 2015 World Cup.

"I'm ending the season healthy and fit, but I've lost a bit of that motivation to continue for another year," the Reading midfielder told Football Focus.

Williams won two Women's Super League titles with Liverpool, won the FA Cup with Everton and Arsenal, and represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

Her recent playing time has been limited by a kidney condition, which was diagnosed in early 2020.

Williams, who became an MBE in 2016, said: "My manager and team-mates were shocked. I think they thought I could probably have gone on another year."

"I will give all that I can for the next two weeks but if I was to have a break in the summer, I know the motivation to return... deep down, it's not there.

"I think the body probably can - but in order to compete at the level we're at now in the women's game, I'd have to be 100% committed."

Williams scored 40 goals for England after making her debut in 2001, aged just 17.

Reflecting on her debut, she said: "I was away with the under-18s and when I arrived back to the hotel, there were a few injuries in the first team.

"[Manager] Hope Powell had pulled me aside and asked if I wanted to stay. My first reaction was 'all of my underwear is dirty so I need to go home and wash it!'

"They ended up getting me a better brand than I had!"

Described as a "pioneer" and "true legend" by her former team-mates, Williams said she had remained "true" to herself throughout her career, which will end with a game against Chelsea - the club she supported as a child - on 9 May.

"It would have been nice to have fans and my family there to see me out, but then there were no fans when I started out," Williams said.

"No-one came to watch us. I'm ending my career in the same way!

"Sometimes I wish I was 10 years younger but I've really enjoyed the path I had and the journey I took."