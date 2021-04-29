Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Brechin City will battle for SPFL survival in the pyramid play-offs after defeat to Annan Athletic confirmed they finish bottom of Scottish League 2.

The Glebe Park side have an eight-point deficit on Cowdenbeath with two matches remaining for each side.

Elgin City defeated promotion rivals Stirling Albion 3-1 to move back into the play-off spots, where three sides are separated by goal difference.

Second-place Edinburgh City lost 2-0 at champions Queen's Park.

Albion Rovers' 1-0 win at Stenhousemuir, courtesy of Matthew Aitken's goal, saw them replace the hosts in sixth with the division having split in half.

Brechin - a league club since 1929-30 - will face either Kelty Hearts or Brora Rangers in the pyramid play-off final for a place in next season's bottom tier.

Michael Paton's side lost 3-0 at home as goals from Iain Anderson, Darren Christie and Nathan Flanagan earned a comfortable Annan win. Brechin have won just two of 20 matches this season.

Elgin saw off Stirling to climb to third with Aiden Sopel, Russell Dingwall and Brian Cameron on target before Dylan Bikey's late consolation for the visitors.

Stirling have one match to play while fellow play-off contenders Edinburgh, Elgin, and Stranraer - who sit a point back in fifth - all have two.

Queen's Park, having been crowned champions with four games to spare, defeated Edinburgh with long-range efforts from and Louis Longridge and Luca Connell to go 19 points clear.