Last updated on .From the section Premier League

It's the most important part of the game, putting the ball in the back of the net - so who has done it for City while Guardiola has been at the helm?

Manchester City have regained the Premier League title, after spending significant periods of the season without an out-and-out striker - so where do the goals come from?

Guardiola joined City in 2016 and now has three top-flight titles to his name - but can you name every player that has ever scored in the league during his tenure?

We've given you the number of goals scored as a clue... good luck!