Last updated on .From the section Irish

The remaining matches of the first round of the Irish Cup will be played on Saturday

The Irish FA will join a number of other sporting organisations in boycotting social media this weekend.

Running from 30 April until 3 May, the protest is aimed at tackling ongoing online abuse and discrimination.

Uefa - European football's governing body - will be participating, as will The Football Association and Premier League, English Football League and Women's Super League clubs.

A number of rugby and cricket bodies will take part.

The four-day boycott of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram is also being supported by British Cycling.

The Irish FA said that, in keeping with its Football for All ethos, it believes nobody should be subjected to any form of abuse on social media platforms.

The association's social media accounts - including the Northern Ireland national teams - will be operational over the coming weekend.

"We understand the powerful role social media plays in our game and to the work of the Irish FA generally," Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson said.

"But we understand that people misuse it, too. As football's governing body in Northern Ireland we can play our part in the wider effort across these isles by taking a moment to pause, show solidarity with our neighbours and demonstrate our support to anyone on the receiving end of online hate."