League of Ireland Premier Division: Bohemians v Derry City Date : Friday, 30 April Venue: Dalymount Park Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Sounds; match report on the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins has said he could not ask for more from his players after his first week in charge.

Higgins replaced Declan Devine as boss last Friday and led the Candystripes to their first win of the season the following day against Sligo Rovers.

Derry remain bottom of the table ahead of Friday's trip to Bohemians, but Higgins was in upbeat mood.

"It's been really good, they are a brilliant group of players to work with," he said of his first week.

"They have all had a good week's training under their belt in preparation for the game so we are ready to go now.

"You are not going to get to know each other over night. It is going to take a bit of time but anything I have asked them to do they have met it head on, and I can't ask for any more than that."

Derry remain bottom of the Premier Division table, with five points from their opening seven matches.

They travel to Dublin knowing that a win would take them above Bohs, who are currently two points ahead of them in sixth after losing 2-1 away to Shamrock Rovers last weekend.

"Bohemians is a very difficult place to go and I personally feel they are in a false league position, but we will be going there to pick up three points, that will be the objective," Higgins continued.

"Take away Bohs' result against Shamrock Rovers and their performance was at a very high level. If they repeat that we will have to be at our very best to win the game, but I believe in the players and that we can go there and win."