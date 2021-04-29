Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The Sportscene team will bring you three separate programmes this weekend as the Scottish Premiership campaign nears a conclusion.

Chris Iwelumo will join Steven Thompson on the results show on BBC One Scotland (16:30 BST), before he and James McFadden dissect the day's games on Sportscene Saturday (19:30).

And Michael Stewart and Richard Foster will be on the sofas on Sunday to pick over the final Old Firm game of the term.

That will be on BBC Scotland at 19:15 and will be repeated on BBC One Scotland at 23:35.

Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland will cover all the action and you can listen to Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan from midday on Saturday and 15:00 on Sunday.

There will also be live coverage of all the action on the BBC Sport website and app.