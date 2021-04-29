Jamie McGrath (right) helped St Mirren beat Kilmarnock reach the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Monday

St Mirren would need "a huge sum of money" to part with Jamie McGrath amid interest from England as well as Scotland, says manager Jim Goodwin.

The 24-year-old, signed from Dundalk in January 2020 on a two-and-half year deal, has scored 15 goals in 42 games from midfield this season.

St Mirren have offered the Irishman - who has been linked with Aberdeen external-link - an improved contract.

"We're not daft enough to think other clubs can't pay more," Goodwin said.

"There's no cash on the table and nobody's been in touch with [chief executive] Tony Fitzpatrick, but I have had at least three managers from England and one from Scotland asking about him."

Goodwin stresses he is planning to have McGrath in his side next season and that St Mirren are not in a position where they need to sell.

"It would need to be a huge sum of money really because £100,000 or that kind of figure just isn't going to cut it," he added. "We wouldn't be able to replace Jamie McGrath with £100,000 or £200,000.

"I don't think Jamie will be the only player that will be attracting interest. I know there are a number of other players getting some kind of attention."

Team-mate Richard Tait sees in McGrath the potential he recognised in David Turnbull, the midfielder now with Celtic, when they were both at Motherwell.

"I always joke with him that he's the best player in the world," Tait said,

"I've been at Motherwell with a player like David Turnbull, who's gone on to play for Celtic, and there's no reason why Jamie can't do the same or go down to England and play for one of the big teams down there.

"Aberdeen are a fantastic club, so it would certainly be a good move for him, but I think he could have his pick."

Meanwhile, Goodwin confirmed that Michael O'Halloran, the 30-year-old winger out of contract with St Johnstone this summer, is a player that interests him but is on a list of "50-60" potential targets.