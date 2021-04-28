Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Steve Cotterill was appointed Shrewsbury Town manager on 27 November

Steve Cotterill has been passed fit to attend this Saturday's home League One game with Oxford United - the first match the Shrewsbury Town manager will have seen in 2021.

Cotterill's last game in charge was the 1-0 win at home to Blackpool on 29 December - two weeks before he first tested positive for Covid-19.

He has since been hospitalised twice with Covid pneumonia.

Cotterill was discharged from hospital six weeks ago.

A club statement said: "We are delighted to report that Steve Cotterill is on course to return to Montgomery Waters Meadow for Saturday's home fixture with Oxford United.

"It's only six weeks since Steve was discharged from Bristol Royal Infirmary.

"Town's boss has been working incredibly hard during long walks, yoga classes, visiting the gym and using weights in order to return to Shropshire to his players prior to the end of the season - despite still being on medication and having CT scans, tests and X-rays over the coming 10 days."

Shrewsbury's players have been in the day-to-day hands of Cotterill's number two Aaron Wilbraham for the past four months, for training and matches.

But Cotterill has tried to remain as hands-on as he can, while working from home, via telephones and Zoom calls.

Shrewsbury sit 17th in League One, now safe from any threat of relegation - nine points clear of danger with three games of the season left.

Saturday's visitors Oxford are seventh, just a point outside the play-off places.

