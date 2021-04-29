Dean Shiels' Dungannon side produced some superb passing football in their Irish Cup win at Glenavon

Danske Bank Irish Premiership: Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers Date: Friday, 30 April Venue: Stangmore Park Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website

Dean Shiels has urged his Dungannon Swifts players to back up Tuesday's Irish Cup win at Glenavon by clinching another victory in Friday's Premiership home game against Carrick Rangers.

Dungannon's move to a passing game under Shiels has been obvious since his arrival to the club seven weeks ago.

Fans will have a chance to see the Swifts in action in Friday's game on the BBC iplayer and BBC Sport website.

"Once is not enough. We have to repeat it against Carrick," said Shiels.

Speaking in the wake of the midweek Mourneview Park cup game where Dungannon's 'keep ball' in the closing stages to see out a 2-1 win almost reminded one of Leeds United's famous exhibition against Southampton in 1972, Shiels added: "I've got my principles and I'll stick by them. I firmly believe in them.

"We've proven tonight and proven in lots of games this season that it [a passing game] can work.

"We've been lacking that little bit of quality in the final third. Tonight we had everything. We made the pitch big. We passed it."

Rave reviews for Shiels' Swifts

But while Shiels' Swifts are already earning rave reviews only seven weeks into his Dungannon tenure, he insists his role is a long-term project.

"I'm trying to build something here and it's taking time," says Shiels, whose first step into management was becoming assistant to his father Kenny, as they went on to guide the Northern Ireland women's team to an historic first qualification for a major tournament.

"Any success I've had in my life always took time and hard work."

Perhaps more than most footballers, Dean Shiels knows what hard work is all about, given that he had to overcome adversity at an early age.

Shiels lost the sight of his right eye in a domestic accident at the age of eight but still managed to forge a professional football career for more than 15 years in England, Scotland, Ireland and Canada which also saw him earn 14 Northern Ireland caps.

Dean Shiels earned 14 Northern Ireland caps in a 15-year playing career despite losing the sight of his right eye as an eight-year-old

The Magherafelt-born man had his right eye surgically removed in 2006 for medical reasons and during his time at Hibernian, opposition clubs St Mirren and Hearts had to apologise to him after he was the recipient of fans taunts about his disability.

In terms of his footballing philosophy, the Dungannon man is a devotee of the passing game passionately advocated by his father.

Shiels says that Dungannon's "talented bunch" of players has enabled him to put the ethos into practice, even though he adds that additional playing resources will be brought in after the end of this season.

"We know we're lacking quality in certain areas. We need to be clever in the summer regarding recruitment but we are going in the right direction.

"I've seen really good signs since I've come in. We've played well and lost a lot [of games] and what pleased me a lot was that the group came together (against Glenavon) to grind it out.

"To win away from home takes character and I was delighted with that."