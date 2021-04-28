Celtic caretaker manager John Kennedy is in the frame to become their sporting director, while Manchester City's Fergal Harkin also remains under consideration, but it now appears unlikely that Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes will be heading north along with former Cherries colleague Eddie Howe, who remains favourite to be the Glasgow club's new manager. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Newcastle United are pressing ahead with their bid to sign Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer despite rival interest from newly promoted Norwich City in the 23-year-old Norway international. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi is being tracked by both Lazio and Sevilla, according to the chief executive of Viitorul Constanta, the club set up 11 years ago by the 22-year-old Romania international's famous father, Gheorghe. (The National) external-link

Rangers are interested in 22-year-old Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman, according to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, but he is also said to be attracting the likes of Stade de Reims in France, Serie A club Atalanta and PSV Eindhoven. (Daily Record) external-link

New Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has challenged striker Bruce Anderson, who is on loan with Hamilton Academical, and full-back Ronald Hernandez, who is with Atlanta United, to prove they have got futures at Pittodrie. (Press & Journal) external-link

St Mirren could raid Scottish Cup semi-final opponents St Johnstone to sign winger Michael O'Halloran, with the 30-year-old out of contract this summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Scotland midfielder Craig Bryson says talks have stalled on a new deal at St Johnstone, but the 34-year-old would like to stay on for another season. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has revealed that Scott Tanser may have played his last game for the Perth club as the left-back is likely to sit out the rest of the season through injury and with talks about a new contract having stalled since an offer was received from the club in January. (The Herald) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has vowed to improve his squad with "real quality" before the start of next season after being linked with 24-year-old St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath and out-of-contract Motherwell centre-half Declan Gallagher. (Press & Journal) external-link

Stephen Dobbie will leave Queen of the South at the end of the season, the 38-year-old former Blackpool, Hibernian and Swansea City striker having scored 165 goals over two separate stints in Dumfries. (The Herald) external-link

Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist has been ruled out for the rest of the season after a scan confirmed a broken wrist. (The Courier) external-link

Hibernian wing-back Chris Cadden has been ruled out for remainder of season with fractured back. (The Scotsman) external-link

Murray Davidson, the 30-year-old midfielder who missed St Johnstone's 2014 Scottish Cup triumph and this season's League Cup win through injury, could return from his latest bout on the sidelines against Hibs this weekend as he bids to make this season's Scottish Cup semi-final against St Mirren. (The Courier) external-link

Former Dundee United and Hibernian midfielder Ryan Gauld has not had as much as a telephone call from Scotland head coach Steve Clarke about his latest squads despite starring for Farense in their bid to avoid relegation from Portugal's Primeira Liga. (Daily Record) external-link