Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts will face each other for a shot at promotion to the SPFL after the league confirmed the pyramid play-offs will go ahead.

Brora and Kelty were declared champions of the Highland and Lowland Leagues at the end of March after playing three and 13 games respectively.

The winner of their tie will face League 2's bottom club in the final.

The SPFL and Scottish FA sought legal opinion to clarify Brora and Kelty were "correctly identified as champions".

Having established their coronation complies with the rules and that both clubs meet SPFL criteria, the governing bodies have finally ended weeks of uncertainty over the pyramid play-offs.

Brora will host Kelty in the first leg, with dates for both matches still to be announced.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: "The principle of the Scottish football pyramid is of huge importance to the integrity of open competition.

"We are delighted that the decision by the judge corresponded with the view of the Scottish FA."

SPFL counterpart Neil Doncaster added: "We are 100% committed to the principle of the sporting pyramid but were understandably keen to ensure that any decisions reached were both fair and in accordance with the rules and agreements of all four organisations.

"We therefore worked with the Scottish FA to conduct an arbitration in front of a senior judge and are very pleased that the position has been definitively clarified."

Brechin City are currently eight points adrift at the foot of League 2. The Glebe Park side, who have won just twice this season, could be consigned to the bottom on Tuesday after their third last fixture, at home to Annan Athletic.

More to follow.