Jordan Willis has made 60 appearances for Sunderland since joining from Coventry in July 2019

Sunderland defender Jordan Willis is facing up to an extra year on the sidelines after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

The 26-year-old ruptured his patella tendon against Shrewsbury in February and was expected to be out for at least six months.

He has now had a second operation that the club say could see him ruled out for "a further nine to 12 months".

They have extended his deal to cover next season.

Boss Lee Johnson told the club website: external-link "First and foremost, we are here for Jordan on a human level - if he needs to reach out to anyone of us, we will help him as much as we possibly can.

"On a professional level, we are gutted because of what a good player he is and what he brings to the squad - on and off the pitch."