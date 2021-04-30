The final Old Firm derby of the season arrives on Sunday, with champions Rangers enjoying a period of dominance against Celtic.

But before we get to the big game at Ibrox there are a few key issues bubbling to a head across the Scottish Premiership.

Let's take a look at what's in store.

Third place in touching distance for Hibs

Hibernian could wrap up third place for the first time since 2005 with two games to spare at home to St Johnstone on Saturday. A draw might do and victory would all but seal it even if closest challengers Aberdeen match them.

However, Saints haven't lost a league match at Easter Road since August 2012 (3W 3D).

The Perth outfit are looking for a hat-trick of wins over Hibs after a 3-0 semi-final success on their way to winning the League Cup and a 1-0 victory at McDiarmid Park in March.

St Johnstone are three points behind Livingston and fifth place will offer up a European spot if Hibs were to go on and pick up the Scottish Cup. Of course, Saints have their eyes on a cup double and these two have been kept apart in the last four.

Hibs defender Paul McGinn scored twice in a 2-2 draw when St Johnstone last visited Easter Road

Callum Davidson's side will be cock-a-hoop following a dramatic penalty shootout at Ibrox, while Hibs saved their blushes via spot-kicks after surrendering a 2-0 lead to Motherwell.

After a run of six on the road, this is a third successive home game for Jack Ross' team and they have won three of their last four league games on their own patch, as many as they had in their previous 12 such fixtures (W3 D5 L4).

Can Aberdeen set up a meaningful match with Hibs?

Aberdeen must hope for a Hibs slip to set up a potentially nerve-shredding match when the men from Leith visit Pittodrie next on league duty.

But it's a long shot for the Dons, who are six points behind and 11 worse off in goal difference. To make the mission that more improbable, they go to Ibrox on the final day of the campaign.

While other permutations just about keep the dream alive, Aberdeen really have to win at Livingston to have any chance of snatching third place.

The good news for the visitors is they haven't lost a top-flight match in West Lothian since April 2004 and Livingston's form has fallen off a cliff, with one win in nine Premiership outings (2D 6L).

But the bad news for Aberdeen is they were thumped 3-0 at home by Dundee United in the cup last weekend and looked bereft of ideas and energy.

Livingston pushed the Dons all the way on Stephen Glass' debut as manager, leading twice before losing out on penalties in the cup, and they will not want to let fifth place slip at this late stage.

Accies must stay within range of relegation rivals

Bottom-of-the-pile Hamilton need points and they need them now.

The Accies have managed just two Premiership wins in 2021 (both against Motherwell) and have suffered back-to-back 1-0 losses at home since the split.

Prior to those damaging defeats, they were bundled out of the Scottish Cup by St Mirren, who they have not beaten in eight league meetings (5D 3L).

Hamilton Accies have not had much to cheer about this year but are just three points behind Ross County

The Paisley side will have their tails up after reaching the cup semi-finals and are in a tussle to finish best of the bottom six with Dundee United and Motherwell. They may also be out for revenge since a late Kyle Munro equaliser cost them a place in the top half of the table.

Hamilton end the campaign with games against closest rivals Ross County and Kilmarnock, so it is imperative for their survival chances that they don't fall any further behind those two on Saturday.

Can Rangers rally in search of records?

Rangers will be stung after their shock cup exit but a last Old Firm fixture of the season should focus minds.

With the opportunity to land more silverware gone, the champions have an unbeaten league record to protect down the home stretch.

Yet to drop a single point at Ibrox, Rangers will be aiming to go undefeated in a season against their great rivals for the first time since 1999-2000 under Dick Advocaat.

Steven Gerrard's side are also one win away from equalling the top flight's best home record, set at Ibrox with 18 in succession from October 2007 to November 2008 under Walter Smith.

Celtic squandered a host of chances in their recent 2-0 cup defeat in Govan and it was the same story in their last outing when Leigh Griffiths eventually found a stoppage-time leveller at Aberdeen.

Finishing must improve if they are to deny the hosts 'invincibles' status and defending must sharpen up considerably too since each of Rangers' last five league goals against Celtic have been scored from set-piece situations (four corners, one indirect free-kick).