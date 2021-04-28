Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Grant Ward (right) played 94 minutes of Blackpool's 1-0 win against Sunderland

Blackpool say they are appalled after midfielder Grant Ward was subjected to "abhorrent racist abuse" on social media after their win at Sunderland.

The former Ipswich winger was sent abuse on Instagram following the Tangerines' 1-0 victory on Tuesday.

The League One club said they had reported the message to the social media platform as well as the police.

"Grant has the club's full and unwavering support in this matter," the club said in a statement.

"Blackpool Football Club is appalled by the abhorrent, racist abuse received by Grant Ward following the team's fixture at Sunderland last night.

"We continue to collectively take a stand in the fight against racism and online hatred. Enough is enough."

The incident comes ahead of a weekend social media boycott between a coalition of English football's governing bodies, which has since been joined by a number of broadcasters and the England and Wales Cricket Board.