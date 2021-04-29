Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Southampton led 1-0 at Tottenham when top scorer Danny Ings went off with a hamstring injury

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has said that striker Danny Ings may be out for the rest of the season.

Ings, 28, has not returned to training after suffering a hamstring injury in last week's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Ings earned an England recall this season and was hoping to secure a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020, which begins on 11 June.

"He now misses a few games," said Hasenhuttl. "I don't know if he comes back for the last games."

Southampton finish the season with five games between 30 April and 23 May, before England open their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia on 13 June.

Ings claimed his 10th league goal of the season at Tottenham and scored during his last game for England, a 3-0 friendly win over Wales in October.

The former Liverpool and Burnley striker was not named in the squad for last month's opening World Cup qualifiers due to a leg injury.

Harry Kane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins, Patrick Bamford and Mason Greenwood are among the other strikers competing for a Euro 2020 spot.