Steven Davis has been a key member of Rangers' title-winning squad of 2020-21

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis says he would like to finish his playing career at Rangers.

The midfielder has helped the Scottish club to a first title success in 10 years in his second spell at Ibrox and recently signed a new one-year deal.

"It would be a dream if I was able to stay at this level and finish my career at the club on a high," said Davis.

"I don't know what's going to happen but that would be the ideal scenario personally if that was the case."

Davis agreed his contract extension in March, with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard predicting a key role for the 36-year-old "beyond" next season.

The news that the 126-times capped international was extending his stay came soon after the Glasgow giants achieved a 55th title success.

Following the example of former NI team-mates

"It's difficult to plan ahead - you have to see how your body feels and mentally do you still have the desire? I certainly have that at this moment in time," explained the former Southampton and Fulham player.

"I feel good physically and I've learnt from my former Northern Ireland team-mates Gareth McAuley and Aaron Hughes that when you get to this stage of your career you don't look too far ahead.

"You need to be very professional, treat your body right and give yourself the best possible chance.

"You have to have a bit of luck with injuries along the way, you have to have a real desire to keep playing, but Gareth and Aaron played late into their 30s and were a great example to me of what is possible if you put your mind to it.

"My approach going into this season was to get as much out of it as I can and enjoy it as you don't know how long you have got left.

"The body feels good and it's great to sign for another year. We'll reassess things again closer to the end of next season."

Scoring an Old Firm goal in three different decades

Davis' acrobatic overhead kick set his side on their way to a 2-0 Scottish Cup last-16 win over Celtic at Ibrox on 18 April, though Rangers were beaten in the quarter-finals by St Johnstone last week.

With three league games to play, Rangers are aiming to go a full Scottish Premiership season unbeaten as they prepare to face Celtic again in the top flight on Sunday.

"I was delighted to get the goal," Davis added. "To score in an Old Firm game is massive and to have done that over three different decades is special. Not too many players can say they have done that.

"It was a big result for us and we know what it means to the fans. We are looking forward to the three remaining league games and want to finish the season as strongly as possible.

Steven Davis celebrates with Scott Arfield after scoring in the Scottish Cup fourth-round game against Celtic

"It will be a special moment to get our hands back on the trophy and it's just a pity the fans won't be in the stadium to celebrate with us.

"One of the major disappointments is that the fans haven't been able to get in when it has been such an important year for the club.

"We know we have that unwavering support behind the scenes but the last day of the season would be a special occasion with a full Ibrox.

"Some of the lads who joined us last summer haven't had that experience yet and having them back is something we are really looking forward to."