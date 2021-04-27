Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey's current side will hope to emulate the island's Football Combination team from 2012 who went on to win the title

Jersey's Football Combination has reached the final of the FA Inter-League Cup after a 5-2 win over the Dorset Premier League in Bridport.

Two Jake Prince goals and one from Jay Giles put Jersey 3-0 up on 15 minutes, and Jersey hit the post soon after.

But a Declan O'Connell own goal and a long-range Asa Phillips goal saw the hosts pull it back to 3-2 at half-time.

Sol Solomon missed a penalty for Jersey before Jonny Le Quesne got a fourth and Prince completed his hat-trick.

Jersey will face the West Cheshire League in the final at St George's Park on 9 May, with the winners representing England in the Uefa Region's Cup.

"It was a very strange game, we came out of the blocks very well, we were 3-0 up quite quickly and then two very uncharacteristic goals let Dorset back into the game," Jersey captain James Queree told BBC Radio Jersey.

"It was one of those where you felt it wasn't going to go our way, we had three players come off with injury, we missed a penalty and hit the post.

"Thankfully we managed to get a couple of goals to strengthen our lead."

The island's league side's only other appearance in the final was in 2012 when they beat the Isle of Man 2-1 in Douglas to win the title.

They went on to represent England but were knocked out in the Intermediate Round after finishing second in their group behind Northern Ireland in San Marino.

"I've got a lot of confidence in the management and the platers, it;s a great opportunity to get to the final," added Queree.

"Jersey have done it before so we know we're capable of it, we just have to prepare as best we can, enjoy the occasion and fingers crossed on the day it all comes together."