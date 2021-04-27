Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Donald Findlay, pictured in 2012, has stressed the need for "fair competition"

Cowdenbeath chairman Donald Findlay has questioned whether pyramid play-offs should take place this season, saying "there has to be sporting integrity".

Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts have been declared winners of the Highland and Lowland Leagues after playing three and 13 games respectively.

The champions of those divisions should meet in the play-off semis, with the winner facing League 2's bottom team.

"It is all about fair competition," said Findlay.

"It can't be fair that you just nominate somebody after three games. There has to be sporting integrity. The pyramid? Fine - provided it's operated on a fair and equitable basis."

Cowdenbeath are currently second last in the bottom tier, having lost to Brechin City on Tuesday.

No fixture dates have been confirmed for the play-offs, with Brechin having written to the SPFL board in an attempt to halt the competition, suggesting instead an expanded fourth tier for next season.

And Findlay, who is a QC, told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "I'm not stopping them playing a game to decide which of the two of them wins that game.

"The question is, is it fair and does it have integrity for that team then to play off against club 42?"

Brora and Kelty were decreed the winners of their respective divisions last season, too, after that campaign was halted in March.